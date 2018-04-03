3 Kentucky lawmakers accused of sexual harassment escape ethics complaint

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up in a sexual harassment scandal will no longer face a formal complaint.

During a meeting of the Legislative Ethics Commission on Tuesday, Representatives Jim DeCesare (R), Brian Linder (R) and Michael Meredith (R) were released from an ethics complaint that stemmed from a secret settlement agreement last year. Representative Jeff Hoover (R) was also a part of the settlement, but the complaint against him still remains.

The four lawmakers signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall with a staffer that worked for the House Republican Caucus. Hoover then resigned as Speaker of the House in January. All four remain in the legislature.

The ethics complaint was filed by Representative Jim Wayne (D), but attorneys for the four men accused argued that Wayne’s complaint was filed improperly and without a basis in fact.

“You never intended to allege that Brian Linder did anything in particular that was wrongful toward a female employee, because you don’t know what transpired. Is that true?” Linder’s attorney Kerry Harvey asked Wayne.

“That’s correct,” Wayne answered.

Wayne also told attorneys and the commission that he has not spoken to the woman who made the harassment allegations since the settlement agreement was signed. The settlement agreement paid the woman $110,000 and was split between the four lawmakers but it was not split equally.

Lawyers that are trying the case against the four said Tuesday that there was no evidence that any public or lobbyist money was used to pay the settlement.

Hoover, who was not present on Tuesday, still faces a formal complaint because the issues of his case were significantly different than those of the other three, his attorney said.

One issue that still hangs over the proceeding is a demand letter sent from the woman who made the accusation’s attorney and the attorney of Hoover. It remains a possibility that the commission could subpoena that letter. Hoover’s attorney indicated on Tuesday that that would result in her challenging that subpoena in Franklin Circuit Court on grounds that is inadmissible.

The commission is expected to meet again to hear Hoover’s portion of the ethics case next Tuesday.

