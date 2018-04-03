1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Dixie Highway near Blanton Lane and Lower Hunters Trace. LMPD said a car was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway when another car pulled out into the intersection from Flintlock Drive.

The female driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. The two occupants of the other car were transported as well, and they're expected to be OK.

Traffic is shut down in both directions in the area while the investigation continues.

