Trash piling up along south Louisville street has become a 'dumping ground,' residents say

LMPD said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Boston Court.

LMPD said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Boston Court.

A Tornado Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for the area.

A Tornado Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for the area.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

A home near the intersection of Colorado and Arcade Avenues has piles of trash along the sidewalk and in much of the vacant lot next door.

Gail Pierce, who owns a nearby home, said she emptied out her garage and bagged most of the trash, but people have been ripping open the bags searching for copper and aluminum.

“We have no help," Pierce said. "It’s me and my sister here. We have no help."

Couches and mattresses are just some of the larger items Pierce said have been dropped off on her lot. On Tuesday afternoon, she and her half-sister, Barbara Lewis, were scooping up trash and re-bagging as much as possible before the storms hit.

A spokesperson with Solid Waste Management said it gave Pierce a notice she needed to clean up the area in 10 days, by April 6, or she could face a fine.

Pierce said she and her sister can only do so much. And neighbors have noticed the piles of trash only getting larger.

“She cleaned out her garage and stuff to get rid of some junk, and then it has doubled or tripled in size since,” said Franklin Boyd, a University of Louisville student who lives across the street from Pierce.

Pierce and Lewis will be working as much as they can to get the home, which is just over a block from Churchill Downs, cleaned up as soon as possible with the Kentucky Derby right around the corner.

“We don’t want people knowing our street is trashy,” Lewis said.

Solid Waste Management said it hopes to have this all cleaned up by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.