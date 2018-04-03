IMAGES | High winds leave behind damage in Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | High winds leave behind damage in Hardin County



SONORA, Ky. (WDRB) -- High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

Some of the worst damage was seen in Hardin County, where several barns and other structures were destroyed. One barn had cattle it in, but the owner said all the animals are OK.

Emergency management crews said they'll be out early across the county Wednesday morning to assess the damage.

