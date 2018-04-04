U of L's new president meets the public

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Ever Reyes-Fuentes is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Vine Grove, Ky.

Ever Reyes-Fuentes is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Vine Grove, Ky.

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Nelli Bendapudi will start May 15, 2018 as U of L president.

Nelli Bendapudi will start May 15, 2018 as U of L president.

Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.

More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.

Kentucky legislature passes bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be shipped by mail

Kentucky legislature passes bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be shipped by mail

Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

Trash piling up along south Louisville street has become a 'dumping ground,' residents say

Trash piling up along south Louisville street has become a 'dumping ground,' residents say

High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

Students and faculty packed the UofL Student Activities Center to meet the school's new president.

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, U of L's new president, spoke to students and faculty on the Belknap campus on April 4, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville's new president greeted students and staff at the Belknap campus Wednesday morning, one day after being named to the job.

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi spoke to a packed room inside UofL's Student Activities Center, where she was greeted with cheers and loud applause.

Bendapudi is the first woman and first person of color to be named the university's president.

She kept her remarks short, but was energetic and set a positive tone.

"If you are not prepared to serve, you do not deserve to lead," Bendapudi said. "So my role in all of this will be to make it easier for you do your jobs and to unlock the potential that already exists."

Her words seemed to be well-received - specifically when she spoke about how she plans to support students and staff.

Student Joshua Jean-Marie was glad "just to be here and hear her speak -- it was just a really exciting day at the University of Louisville.”

Another celebration is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Health Science Campus downtown at the Clinical Translational Research building.

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

[VIDEO: UOFL NAMES UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS PROVOST NEELI BENDAPUDI FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT]

She succeeds Dr. James Ramsey, who oversaw a building boom that transformed the university from a “commuter school” into a more traditional campus, while raising the institution’s academic profile and research funding.

But Ramsey’s 14-year tenure at U of L came to an abrupt end in July 2016 after revelations about the extent to which he and other administrators had been enriched by extra payments from the university’s nonprofit foundation.

Bendapudi is currently the University of Kansas provost or top academic officer. She will be paid $775,000 a year in the first two years of her five-year contract.

Her first official day on the job is May 15.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.