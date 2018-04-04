U of L's new president ready to meet the public - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L's new president ready to meet the public

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named the U of L president.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Incoming University of Louisville president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi is ready to meet the public, one day after being named to the job. 

Two campus celebrations are planned Wednesday to introduce her to faculty, staff, students and the public. 

The first celebration will be at the Student Activities Center on the Belknap Campus at 10 a.m. The second is on the Health Science Campus downtown at the Clinical Translational Research building at 1 p.m. 

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

She succeeds Dr. James Ramsey, who oversaw a building boom that transformed the university from a “commuter school” into a more traditional campus, while raising the institution’s academic profile and research funding.

But Ramsey’s 14-year tenure at U of L came to an abrupt end in July 2016 after revelations about the extent to which he and other administrators had been enriched by extra payments from the university’s nonprofit foundation.

Bendapudi is currently the University of Kansas provost or top academic officer. She will be paid $775,000 a year in the first two years of her five-year contract.

Her first official day on the job is May 15. 

