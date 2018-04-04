Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Louisville's Ray Spalding has announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and to hire an agent.More >>
Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.More >>
Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.More >>
The loss hurt, but Jeff Walz and the Louisville women's basketball program fulfilled their Final Four promise.More >>
Eric Crawford with a quick look at Louisville's national semifinal game against Mississippi State.More >>
In their final workout before Friday's national semifinal matchup against Mississippi State, the Cardinals were relaxed, but focused. Eric Crawford provides a look at the scene.More >>
Louisville coach Jeff Walz has become a favorite on the podium at the NCAA Tournament -- or anytime. A look at some of his more outspoken -- or more insightful -- comments over the past week.More >>
Seven key quotes from Chris Mack's introductory news conference as Louisville basketball coach.More >>
