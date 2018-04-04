Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Happy Wednesday WDRB Sports fans!

It's time for this week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat!

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are all set to spotlight the highlights in this week's sports news:

Here's a quick peek at what's coming up in this morning's chat:

- Louisville women's place in Final Four/NCAA tournament wrap up

- It's official: Chris Mack is the new men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville

- Indiana University's women's basketball team wins the NIT championship.

We have these stories and much more to talk about.

Don't miss a minute of the action.

Share your sports related questions and comments when the chat begins this morning at 10:30 sharp!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.