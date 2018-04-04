Events planned to commemorate 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Events planned to commemorate 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wednesday April 4th, 2018 marks 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

The assassination happened at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray shot and killed King on April 4th, 1968.

The 39-year-old civil rights activist was shot while standing on the balcony outside his room at the motel, which is now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Several events are also planned in Kentucky to commemorate the anniversary of King's death.

There is a memorial march at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Capitol Avenue in Frankfort.

At 6 p.m. Simmons College of Kentucky will ring the bells at St. Stephen Baptist Church.

The bells will ring 39 times, to represent the age of Dr. King when he was shot.

The group Jesus and a Job will celebrate Dr. King with a rally.

The rally starts at 7:30 p.m. outside King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.