Ky. pizza delivery driver saves home, homeowner from fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) – A pizza delivery driver in Somerset, Kentucky helped rescue two people from a burning home.

Ralph Letner works for Donatos Pizza. He was out on a delivery to the Ringgold Trailer Park in Somerset when he saw a home on fire.

Letner jumped out of the car and ran inside to shut down the breaker for the home. While inside, he saw the homeowner, Jesse Decker, trapped inside.

He was able to save Decker, a second person and the home. “Oh he’s a hero. He is a hero,” Decker said.

"I got a beautiful wife and two kids at home, so I've got to make sure I keep myself safe for them,” said Letner, “but my parents raised me to make sure that if there is something in need, you have to help someone, put your life on the line.”

Letner said he was not supposed to be at work on Saturday night, but "we got kind of busy, so I stayed around the store. I was supposed to leave at 10 o'clock,” he said.

The homeowner says his home and his life were saved because of Letner's actions.

Firefighters say an electrical problem sparked the fire.

