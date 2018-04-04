Authorities identify man killed in crash on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man killed in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on April 3 in the 5400 block of Dixie Highway near Flintlock Drive.

Louisville Metro Police say a car was driving south on Dixie Highway when another car pulled out from Flintlock Drive.

The man driving that car – 26-year-old William Rogers from Louisville -- died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Rogers' passenger was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. 

The driver and passenger from the other car were also taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

