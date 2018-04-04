Police arrest Madison, Indiana man for child molestation, several others busted on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana man is facing child molestation charges after he was arrested by Indiana State Police in March.

Mark Thacker, 48, was arrested on March 29 at his home on North Thompson Road. According to a news release, police also arrested several other people on drug-related charges.

Indiana State Police began investigating after a juvenile female reported she had been molested by Thacker over the course of four years.

Authorities say the investigation led to Thacker's arrest. He's charged with child molestation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal confinement and strangulation.

According to police, when officers showed up at Thacker's residence to arrest him, they found at least nine other people inside the home. Officers also "observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia" inside the home.

The following people were arrested: Lonnia Thacker, 46; 50-year-old Williams Evans; 32-year-old Erin Addison; 49-year-old John Davis; 53-year-old Deanna Davis; 37-year-old James Ross; 40-year-old Tiffany Stewart; and 54-year-old Mary Ritchie.

Lonnia Thacker was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Deanna Davis, Evans, Addison, Ross and Stewart are all charged with visiting a common nuisance.

John Davis and Ritchie are charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

John and Deanna Davis, Ross, Stewart and Ritchie each face meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

All of the suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

