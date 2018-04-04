Louisville Bats looking to hit a home run with Opening Night entertainment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Bats take on the Toledo Mud Hens during Opening Night of the 2018 season.

The Bats take the field in 2018 under new manager Pat Kelly. Kelly spent the past three seasons as manager of the Reds' AA affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The 2017 Blue Wahoos were co-champions of the Southern League.

Bats Opening Night field reserved tickets start at $5. Beer specials and live music tops the pre-game entertainment from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Jake & Elwood: A Blues Brothers Tribute will perform from the Overlook Deck from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. There will be fireworks after the game.

The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a free 2018 magnetic schedule.

The Louisville Bats are showing their appreciation of teachers. Free tickets are available to all public & private school teachers who show a valid teacher ID at the box office for any game Opening Weekend.

The opening game is Friday, April 6, 2018 at Louisville Slugger Field. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Click here to get connected to Louisville Bats Baseball.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.