Coroner releases name of man shot and killed on Boston Court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner releases name of man shot and killed on Boston Court

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has released the name of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday on Boston Court in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The victim was 25-year-old Jamah Gatlin, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of Boston Court near West Main Street.

Gatlin was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.