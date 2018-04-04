Coroner releases name of man shot and killed on Boston Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has released the name of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday on Boston Court in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The victim was 25-year-old Jamah Gatlin, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of Boston Court near West Main Street.

Gatlin was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.

