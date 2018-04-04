Kentucky woman says tree crashed into bathroom as she was shower - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky woman says tree crashed into bathroom as she was showering during severe weather

No injuries were reported after a tree crashed into a home in Sonora, Kentucky during severe storms on April 3, 2018. No injuries were reported after a tree crashed into a home in Sonora, Kentucky during severe storms on April 3, 2018.
An interior view of damage left behind by a tree that crashed through the roof of a home in Kenton County, Kentucky on April 3, 2018. An interior view of damage left behind by a tree that crashed through the roof of a home in Kenton County, Kentucky on April 3, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree came crashing through a Kentucky woman's home Tuesday night as severe storms moved through the area. 

It happened in Kenton County, near Cincinnati.

Sierra Chitwood says she was in the shower when the tree fell through her roof and into the bathroom. 

People in the area say the winds were noisy, and some residents took shelter in basements.

No one in the area was hurt.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

