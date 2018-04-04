Residents in Sonora cleaning up after powerful storms destroyed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Residents in Sonora cleaning up after powerful storms destroyed buildings and toppled trees

A garage/storage area was flattened by straight-line winds in Sonora, Kentucky during severe weather on April 3, 2018. A garage/storage area was flattened by straight-line winds in Sonora, Kentucky during severe weather on April 3, 2018.
Preliminary surveys from the National Weather Service indicate the damage was likely caused by straight line-winds. Preliminary surveys from the National Weather Service indicate the damage was likely caused by straight line-winds.
Residents in Sonora, Ky. assess damage after wind gusts of up to 80 mph flattened buildings and toppled trees. Residents in Sonora, Ky. assess damage after wind gusts of up to 80 mph flattened buildings and toppled trees.
Debris left behind after damaging winds tore through Hardin County, Ky. on April 3, 2018. Debris left behind after damaging winds tore through Hardin County, Ky. on April 3, 2018.

SONORA, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms moved through Kentucky on Tuesday night, destroying buildings and downing numerous trees.

Several barns and other buildings were destroyed in Sonora, which is just south of Elizabethtown in Hardin County. 

About 45 volunteers were out Tuesday night looking for damage, but it was difficult in the darkness. On Wednesday, residents and officials began to get a better look at the damage the storm left behind. 

An RV unable to withstand the winds was blown about 20 to 30 feet and knocked over on its side, and a garage was nearly flattened. Down the road, several barns were partially or totally destroyed. Homeowners were outside Wednesday afternoon, cleaning up the debris. 

After preliminary surveys, the National Weather Service says the damage appears to have been caused by straight-line winds, because all of the debris was blown in the same direction.

The strong winds that gusted up to 80 miles per hour also toppled dozens of trees in the area and hurled debris into buildings and vehicles. One homeowner said the storm picked up a piece of lumber and blew it through an outer wall.  

The NWS says damage surveys are ongoing. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.