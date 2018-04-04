Residents in Sonora, Ky. cleaning up after powerful storms destroyed buildings, toppled trees

Residents in Sonora, Ky. assess damage after wind gusts of up to 80 mph flattened buildings and toppled trees.

Preliminary surveys from the National Weather Service indicate the damage was likely caused by straight line-winds.

A garage/storage area was flattened by straight-line winds in Sonora, Kentucky during severe weather on April 3, 2018.

SONORA, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms moved through Kentucky Tuesday night, destroying buildings and downing numerous trees.

Several barns and other buildings were destroyed in Sonora, which is just south of Elizabethtown in Hardin County.

About 45 volunteers were out Tuesday night looking for damage, but it was difficult in the darkness. On Wednesday residents and officials began to get a better look at the damage the storm left behind.

An RV unable to withstand the winds was blown about 20 to 30 feet and knocked over on its side, and a garage was nearly flattened. Homeowners were outside Wednesday afternoon, cleaning up the debris.

After preliminary surveys, the National Weather Service says the damage appears to have been caused by straight-line winds. That's because all of the debris was blown in the same direction.

The strong winds that gusted up to 80 miles per hour also toppled dozens of trees in the area and hurled debris into buildings and vehicles. One homeowner told us the storm picked up a piece of lumber and blew it through an outer wall.

The NWS says damage surveys are ongoing.

