Parole denied for former Ft. Knox soldier who fatally shot his wife

A Louisville family has won their fight to keep a killer behind bars.More >>
A Louisville family has won their fight to keep a killer behind bars.More >>
Police say Mark Thacker was arrested at his home on March 29.More >>
Police say Mark Thacker was arrested at his home on March 29.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.More >>
Police say 26-year-old Ever Reyes-Fuentes was a house guest visiting familyMore >>
Police say 26-year-old Ever Reyes-Fuentes was a house guest visiting familyMore >>
Police say an Indiana man used a camera attached to his sunglasses to record a young girl who was nude.More >>
Police say an Indiana man used a camera attached to his sunglasses to record a young girl who was nude.More >>
Officials say the brothers shot and killed Tyrone Booker Jr. on Oak Street two years ago during a planned drug deal.More >>
Officials say the brothers shot and killed Tyrone Booker Jr. on Oak Street two years ago during a planned drug deal.More >>
The suspect allegedly told investigators that he didn't "throw" the dog into the dumpster -- he merely "placed" it there.More >>
The suspect allegedly told investigators that he didn't "throw" the dog into the dumpster -- he merely "placed" it there.More >>
City officials say Louisville's overgrown alleyways are breeding grounds for violent crime. Now they're doing something about it.More >>
City officials say Louisville's overgrown alleyways are breeding grounds for violent crime. Now they're doing something about it.More >>