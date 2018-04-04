Parole denied for former Ft. Knox soldier who fatally shot his w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Parole denied for former Ft. Knox soldier who fatally shot his wife

Amelia Lacambra Amelia Lacambra
Damien Lacambra Damien Lacambra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family has won their fight to keep a killer behind bars.

The state denied parole Wednesday for Damien Lacambra.

The former Fort Knox soldier shot his wife, Amelia, in the face in 2016 in front of their newborn child.

Lacambra claimed it was an accident and was convicted of manslaughter, which made him eligible for release two years into a 10-year sentence.

Amelia Lacambra's parents, Jim Forsting and Liz Stone, took more than 6,000 signatures to the state parole board Monday, fighting to keep Lacambra in prison.

He's up for parole again in two years.

"I mean, he put the gun to her forehead, four inches away, and pulled the trigger knowing she was going to die with her son right next to her." said Forsting. "I don't know what else you can call it besides an execution."

"It's day in and day out, for years and years and years, that you're in pain," Stone said. "It's like being victimized over and over again."

The grandparents have cared for the Lacambras' 2-year-old son Luke ever since the killing.

