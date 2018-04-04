Louisville Zoo now home to 1-year-old female giraffe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo now home to 1-year-old female giraffe

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Louisville Zoo) (Image Courtesy: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has welcomed a new family member.

Kianga is a 1-year-old female Masai giraffe.

She comes to Louisville from the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

She was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2016. Kianga means "sunshine" in Swahili.

Kianga is rotating in exhibition along with two other giraffes, 2-year-old Baridi and 21-year-old Malaika.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.