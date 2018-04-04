Rapper Diddy to host Trifecta Gala after-party at The Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rapper Diddy to host Trifecta Gala after-party at The Louisville Palace

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rapper is headed to Louisville and wants people to meet him at the Kentucky Derby.

Diddy -- also known as Sean Combs -- posted the announcement and invitation on Instagram Wednesday. He's hosting the Trifecta celebrity after-party on Oaks night at the Louisville Palace.

The after-party starts at 11 p.m., following the Trifecta Gala at the new Omni Louisville Hotel. It's set to continue until 4 a.m. Visit www.trifectagala.com for ticket information. 

In the coming weeks, we're expected to learn the identities of other celebrities who are coming to town for the Derby.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Click here to purchase tickets to the after-party. Tickets for the Trifecta Gala are available here

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.