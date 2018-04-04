Rapper Diddy to host Trifecta Gala after-party at The Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rapper is headed to Louisville and wants people to meet him at the Kentucky Derby.

Diddy -- also known as Sean Combs -- posted the announcement and invitation on Instagram Wednesday. He's hosting the Trifecta celebrity after-party on Oaks night at the Louisville Palace.

The after-party starts at 11 p.m., following the Trifecta Gala at the new Omni Louisville Hotel. It's set to continue until 4 a.m. Visit www.trifectagala.com for ticket information.

In the coming weeks, we're expected to learn the identities of other celebrities who are coming to town for the Derby.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Click here to purchase tickets to the after-party. Tickets for the Trifecta Gala are available here.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.