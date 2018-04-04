Rapper Diddy to host Trifecta Gala after-party at The Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rapper is headed to Louisville and wants people to meet him at the Kentucky Derby.
Diddy -- also known as Sean Combs -- posted the announcement and invitation on Instagram Wednesday. He's hosting the Trifecta celebrity after-party on Oaks night at the Louisville Palace.
The after-party starts at 11 p.m., following the Trifecta Gala at the new Omni Louisville Hotel. It's set to continue until 4 a.m. Visit www.trifectagala.com for ticket information.
In the coming weeks, we're expected to learn the identities of other celebrities who are coming to town for the Derby.
Click here to purchase tickets to the after-party. Tickets for the Trifecta Gala are available here.
