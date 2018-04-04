Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- NCAA tournament wrap up, Chris M - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- NCAA tournament wrap up, Chris Mack, IU's NIT championship

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were there to spotlight all the highlights in this week's sports news.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Louisville women's place in Final Four

- It's official: Chris Mack is the new men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville

- Indiana University's women's basketball team wins the NIT championship

Check out the full replay of this week's Sports Page Live Chat right now!

Always remember you can jump into the action when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.