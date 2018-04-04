Horner Novelty building in Jeffersonville to be put up for sale for $2.5 million

The decision comes even as Horner Novelty is expanding its online store.

Mattingly tells WDRB he's putting the Horner building on Spring Street up for sale for $2.5 million. He says he wants to move someplace else in downtown Jeffersonville, if possible.

Fewer people are walking into the large Horner Novelty store in Jeffersonville to buy Halloween costumes, or party and bingo supplies, so its owner, Chuck Mattingly, wants to downsize to a smaller store.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fewer people are walking into the large Horner Novelty store in Jeffersonville to buy Halloween costumes, or party and bingo supplies, so its owner, Chuck Mattingly, wants to downsize to a smaller store.

Mattingly tells WDRB he's putting the Horner building on Spring Street up for sale for $2.5 million. He says he wants to move someplace else in downtown Jeffersonville, if possible.

He says he would also entertain offers to lease part of the building.

The decision comes even as Horner Novelty is expanding its online store.

The company rebuilt after a fire in 2004.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.