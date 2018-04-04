Horner Novelty building in Jeffersonville to be put up for sale - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Horner Novelty building in Jeffersonville to be put up for sale for $2.5 million

Posted: Updated:
Fewer people are walking into the large Horner Novelty store in Jeffersonville to buy Halloween costumes, or party and bingo supplies, so its owner, Chuck Mattingly, wants to downsize to a smaller store. Fewer people are walking into the large Horner Novelty store in Jeffersonville to buy Halloween costumes, or party and bingo supplies, so its owner, Chuck Mattingly, wants to downsize to a smaller store.
Mattingly tells WDRB he's putting the Horner building on Spring Street up for sale for $2.5 million. He says he wants to move someplace else in downtown Jeffersonville, if possible. Mattingly tells WDRB he's putting the Horner building on Spring Street up for sale for $2.5 million. He says he wants to move someplace else in downtown Jeffersonville, if possible.
The decision comes even as Horner Novelty is expanding its online store. The decision comes even as Horner Novelty is expanding its online store.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fewer people are walking into the large Horner Novelty store in Jeffersonville to buy Halloween costumes, or party and bingo supplies, so its owner, Chuck Mattingly, wants to downsize to a smaller store.

Mattingly tells WDRB he's putting the Horner building on Spring Street up for sale for $2.5 million. He says he wants to move someplace else in downtown Jeffersonville, if possible.

He says he would also entertain offers to lease part of the building.

The decision comes even as Horner Novelty is expanding its online store.

The company rebuilt after a fire in 2004.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.