JeffBoat employee says he'll lose his 'livelihood' when southern Indiana plant shuts down

More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.

More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.

Kentucky legislature passes bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be shipped by mail

Kentucky legislature passes bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be shipped by mail

High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

Trash piling up along south Louisville street has become a 'dumping ground,' residents say

Trash piling up along south Louisville street has become a 'dumping ground,' residents say

The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

JeffBoat has sat on the edge of the Ohio River for nearly a century. At one time, it employed 13,000 people.

But last week, JeffBoat’s parent company, American Commercial Lines, sent a message to employees that “Layoffs are expected to begin on or about April 2, 2018 and continue through May 14, 2018. Approximately 207 employees will be affected in total."

The facility is closing.

Many of those employees have worked in the shipyard for decades. It's often demanding physical labor in the rain, snow or sweltering heat.

Gary Emery is one of those employees, a 27-year veteran with JeffBoat.

“When new people would come in, they'd say, 'Where are all these barges going to?'” Emery said. “And I would say, 'I don't know, but we keep building them.'”

The company is blaming a surplus of barges throughout the country. Companies have either overbuilt, or it's cheaper to buy boats already built than order new ones.

“I'm losing my livelihood,” Emery said. “What is there to do after you lose your job?”

Emery said there are a lot of people in his same position with no paycheck and no health insurance.

“I'll have to find something, because I'm on blood pressure pills, and my wife is on medication,” he said.

Emery said he made major sacrifices for the job, including his health, which is making it difficult to find a new one. He said he has injured his knees, his hands, and he's hard of hearing.

“[New] jobs are few and far between, because there's always someone much younger there,” Emery said. “And I don't hold that against them. That's just the way it is. What are the chances of me at my age finding another job making $20+ an hour?”

After a lifetime of physical labor for one company, Emery wishes the company with such a deep Jeffersonville history could have given him and his colleagues more time to plan for their future.

“I think they knew this was coming," he said. "I think they could have told us a year, if not more, before that they knew this was coming."

With just a notice in the mail, Emery and more than 200 others are left scrambling to make ends meet.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.