LMPD searching for a short-term solution for storing abandoned vehicles

More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.

Kentucky legislature passes bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be shipped by mail

High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If a car is abandoned on the highway or in a neighborhood, it should eventually be towed to the LMPD impound lot. However, LMPD says that is not an option until the department can find a solution for its overcrowded impound lot.

Craig Hubbuch, who lives in Germantown, has been reporting an abandoned car in his neighborhood for months. He said he drives by the white Hyundai with a flat tire and Michigan plates every day and has never seen it move.

So he called MetroCall at 3-1-1. When he never got a response, he called back. Hubbuch said MetroCall operators told him officers could not tow the vehicle, because there was no space for it.

“It kind of ticked me off," Hubbuch said. "I said 'Well, this is my neighborhood, and I consider this blight.' It has a flat tire, Michigan tags. First thing I thought, logically, it’s probably stolen. Could it be stolen? I don’t know.”

Hubbuch said he and his neighbors started a block watch a couple years ago to combat a crime problem in the area. And he said when they have reported abandoned cars in the past, the city has taken care of them.

"If there's trash or abandoned vehicles or cars up on blocks, that's going to draw crime to your neighborhood," he said. "And that bothers me."

After Hubbuch got his initial response from MetroCall, he reached out to Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith’s office, since it is her division. He said he never heard back. So he called the non-emergency LMPD phone number. He was told an abandoned vehicle needs to be reported to MetroCall not the non-emergency number.

Hubbuch continues to make reports to MetroCall on the car.

“Their answer is just not satisfactory to me,” he said. “They said they can’t do anything about it, and that’s not acceptable.”

WDRB News reached out to LMPD for a response. Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said an abandoned vehicle is not the department’s responsibility, unless there is illegal activity happening surrounding the car. He said citizens can call for a private tow if they want.

“I’m not going to do that. I pay taxes," Hubbuch said. "This is the job of the city."

WDRB News then emailed Will Ford, the communications specialist with Develop Louisville/Codes and Regulations. Ford forwarded the following statement from Lt. Col. Robert Schroeder:

“We understand that this is an issue. Because the LMPD impound lot is over capacity, the city is seeking a long term solution to this problem through a new impound lot location that appropriately addresses the needs of the community. Right now, we are devising short term solutions that will prevent cars from remaining abandoned on the street. Until those short term solutions are established, the city does not have a location to store additional abandoned cars.”

Hubbuch said he does not find that to be an acceptable response.

“I don’t know what the answer is, other than we pay taxes,” Hubbuch said. “They have a problem, and they need to find a solution. I get it. There’s an issue here. But it certainly isn’t being resolved in a timely manner.”

The following Metro Government Codes detail the rules and consequences regarding abandoned and nuisance vehicles:

