Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Gardner, 55, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's and charged with holding a house party in Destin. Thomas Gardner, 55, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's and charged with holding a house party in Destin.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Thomas Gardner, 55, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's and charged with holding a house party in Destin.

Police were called to the house because of a noise complaint. Officers said they found marijuana scattered around the house as well as liquor bottles and beer cans. 

Gardner is also charged with marijuana possession.  

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.