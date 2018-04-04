Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

Thomas Gardner, 55, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's and charged with holding a house party in Destin.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Thomas Gardner, 55, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's and charged with holding a house party in Destin.

Police were called to the house because of a noise complaint. Officers said they found marijuana scattered around the house as well as liquor bottles and beer cans.

Gardner is also charged with marijuana possession.

