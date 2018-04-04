Kentucky Derby Festival officials not concerned about rising flo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival officials not concerned about rising floodwaters on Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rising water of the Ohio River is slowly overtaking part of Waterfront Park, and officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival is preparing for whatever Mother Nature will bring.

Spokesperson Aimee Boyd said the river is often out of its banks for the festival, and they can make adjustments if needed.

"We've got plenty of time for things to change before Thunder Over Louisville and, if necessary, we can move infrastructure," Boyd said. "We've done it many times before."

The airshow and fireworks display brings big crowds to watch from Louisville and southern Indiana.

"The good news is that, if the water is out of our banks for Thunder, there is plenty or real estate between the Great Lawn and the Big Four Bridge with plenty of seats for people to be able to still see the show," Boyd said.

Stacy Carrera, a fan of Thunder Over Louisville, hopes the lawn dries out before the big event.

“It surprises me it has come up as green as it has, and it looks as good as it has," she said. "(It's) still kind of muddy."

Fortunately, the water is not forecasted to reach anywhere near the levels we saw several weeks ago when major flooding covered Waterfront Park.

Fans of the event say nothing will keep people from the excitement in the sky.

“No matter rain, shine, snow, storms ... everyone seems to adjust to come down and enjoy the show," Carrera said.

The Kentucky Derby Festival will start setting up for the event on April 15. Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 21.

