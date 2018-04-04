Radcliff officers working overtime after shooting near John Hard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff officers working overtime after shooting near John Hardin High School

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three police officers are on administrative leave after a shooting at John Hardin High School last week, so several fellow officers are working overtime to fill the void.

An armed murder suspect was shot and killed near the school when Kentucky State Police said seven officers from three law enforcement agencies opened fire. Three of those officers are with Radcliff Police Department.

They're on administrative leave while both criminal and internal investigations are pending. That leaves Radcliff short on officers when they're already understaffed. Six patrol positions were already open. With a 30-person patrol unit, the department is currently nine officers short.

"It puts an additional burden on existing officers, as far as overtime and schedule changes," said Radcliff Police Capt. Willie Wells. "We have to quickly adjust and make the changes to provide for the safety of the community." 

Some officers have to tack on extra hours to keep 10 officers on each shift. The department is currently trying to recruit more officers.

Right now, it's unclear exactly when the officers can return to work, pending the outcome of both investigations. Wells hopes they can return within a couple of weeks.

