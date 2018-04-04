Louisville community takes a moment to honor and remember Dr. King 50 years after his death

More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.

Kentucky legislature passes bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be shipped by mail

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.

Trash piling up along south Louisville street has become a 'dumping ground,' residents say

The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A haunting sound hung over St. Stephen Baptist Church in west Louisville at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the moment Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot exactly 50 years ago.

Members of the church, including children, rang the bell 39 times: one for every year of his life. Inside, the congregation listened to stories about King's trips to Louisville and reflected on his impact.

"Without his legacy and the things that he's done, it's a lot of things that we wouldn't be able to do or places we wouldn't be able to go," said Charesse Wright, a member of St. Stephen.

A few blocks away, Dr. Charles Elliott Jr. shared his personal memories of the civil rights leader often marching side by side with King's brother, AD.

"One of the things that Dr. King wanted us to realize in order to get rid of hate and bigotry (is) we have to use the power of love," Elliott said.

Elliott shared that message with visitors during a special service at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, including Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

"Many of our young people don't know that we've come a long way, because they wasn't there," he said. "They didn't know anything about Rosa Parks over there sitting on a bus."

But through services like the one Wednesday night honoring King's life and legacy, Elliott said they will.

"Dr. King brought us like Moses brought the children of Israel across the Red Sea," he said. "We're passing the torch on, and that group is going to be the group to deliver us through Jesus."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.