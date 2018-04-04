Louisville community takes a moment to honor and remember Dr. Ki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville community takes a moment to honor and remember Dr. King 50 years after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A haunting sound hung over St. Stephen Baptist Church in west Louisville at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the moment Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot exactly 50 years ago.

Members of the church, including children, rang the bell 39 times: one for every year of his life. Inside, the congregation listened to stories about King's trips to Louisville and reflected on his impact.

"Without his legacy and the things that he's done, it's a lot of things that we wouldn't be able to do or places we wouldn't be able to go," said Charesse Wright, a member of St. Stephen.

A few blocks away, Dr. Charles Elliott Jr. shared his personal memories of the civil rights leader often marching side by side with King's brother, AD.

"One of the things that Dr. King wanted us to realize in order to get rid of hate and bigotry (is) we have to use the power of love," Elliott said.

Elliott shared that message with visitors during a special service at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, including Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

"Many of our young people don't know that we've come a long way, because they wasn't there," he said. "They didn't know anything about Rosa Parks over there sitting on a bus."

But through services like the one Wednesday night honoring King's life and legacy, Elliott said they will.

"Dr. King brought us like Moses brought the children of Israel across the Red Sea," he said. "We're passing the torch on, and that group is going to be the group to deliver us through Jesus."

