Louisville community takes a moment to honor and remember Dr. King 50 years after his death

One person died and three others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.More >>
Trash piling up in the front yard of home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has become quite an eyesore for neighbors.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
High winds and thunderstorms roared through Kentucky on Tuesday night, and they left some damage in their wake.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
More than 1 million visitors pour into Kentucky each year to tour the Bourbon Trail, according to state lawmakers, and many of those visitors say they run into the same problem.More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
