2 Bearno's 502 locations hosting 'Teacher Appreciation Day' on April 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bearno's 502 says it wants to thank local teachers for their hard work by hosting Teacher Appreciation Day on April 10.

The company says it wants to show its appreciation by offering a free 2-topping medium pizza to teachers who visit either of the two new Bearno's 502 locations -- one in Jeffersontown and one on Hurstbourne Parkway.

The community is invited to show support as well.

The offer is dine-in only, and limited to the Bearno's 502 locations at 10212 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown and at 855 S. Hurstbourne Parkway.

Limit one free pizza per group.

