Atherton High School grad up for 'Female Athlete of the Paralympic Games' award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's own Oksana Masters is up for a big award and needs your votes.

The eight-time Paralympic medalist is up for the "Female Athlete of the Paralympic Games" award.

The Atherton High School grad took home five medals this winter, making her the most decorated athlete on the team and in the history of the Para Nordic program.

Masters was born in Ukraine, with both of her legs damaged by nuclear radiation.

She was adopted by a family in Louisville, and eventually had both legs amputated.

To vote, CLICK HERE.

