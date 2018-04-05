River Road closes at Third Street as Ohio River rises

The Belle of Louisville was surrounded by flood water and debris as rising waters swallowed up the parking lot.

Third Street at River Road closed to traffic on April 5, 2018 because of flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rising Ohio River continues to cause problems at the Waterfront in downtown Louisville.

River Road at Third Street was closed as of Thursday as water from the river spilled over its banks.

Drivers exiting the interstate at the Third Street ramp can no longer turn right because Fourth Street under the Galt House is also closed. Drivers must now continue on Third without turning onto River Road.

MSD is trying to keep things under control by using the city’s flood pumping stations.

“We have 11 of our 16 flood pumping stations in service at this moment, and all of them on the lower gauge are in service and a few on the upper gauge," said MSD spokesperson Sheryl Lauder, adding: "we don’t anticipate putting anymore in service."

The closure comes three days after the Belle of Louisville shut down operations as flood debris swirled around the vessel and rising waters swallowed up the parking lot. The water was as deep as 19 feet in some spots.

Belle of Louisville’s parking lot is once again swallowed up by the Ohio River. Water starting to cover signs, large amount of debris already washing up. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/uCikNB0yDk — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) April 5, 2018

Officials are urging drivers to use caution if they encounter any flooded streets.

"Please do not drive into flooded waters," Lauder said. "It’s hard to gauge how deep they are and it doesn’t take much to set your car floating so please use caution.”

The good news is the water isn't rising as quickly as it was.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.