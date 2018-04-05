Shareholders approve sale of Kindred Healthcare to Humana and private equity firms

Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
A Delaware judge has denied a request by a major shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare to halt the company’s planned sale to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, according to a regulatory filing by Kindred.More >>
Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.More >>
