Shareholders approve sale of Kindred Healthcare to Humana and private equity firms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.

The vote clears a major hurdle and keeps the deal on track to close this summer.

“We are pleased that the transaction with the consortium received the broad support of our stockholders in recognition of the robust process undertaken by the Board to achieve maximum value,” Kindred CEO Ben Breier said in a press release. “We look forward to completing the transaction in the coming months and delivering premium cash value to our stockholders.”

Kindred, a home health provider and specialty operator, announced the deal in December.

This story will be updated.