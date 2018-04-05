More than $1 million worth of cocaine found near Indianapolis sc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than $1 million worth of cocaine found near Indianapolis school, daycare

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) -- More than $1 million worth of cocaine was found near an Indiana elementary school and in-home daycare.

Indianapolis police say they found the cocaine and methamphetamine, when they raided the home of 49-year-old Irma Gomez-Cortez and her 20-year-old son, Michael Olvera-Gomez.

The raid came after undercover officers say they bought six pounds of meth from the suspects.

An elementary school is less than a block away from the house, and an in-home daycare is just around the corner.

"We got the kids here from the daycare, and we walk them back-and-forth over there to the park in the summertime, so it's kinda horrible," said Faye Johnson, who runs the daycare.

The mother and son are facing charges of possession and dealing a controlled substance.

