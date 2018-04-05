Clarksville library to receive upgrades - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville library to receive upgrades

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville library is getting some upgrades.

A groundbreaking on the renovation of the Clarksville branch of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library was held earlier this week. Some of the upgrades include the addition of three private study rooms, an expanded teen and young adult area, more computers and new furniture.

The space the library is currently in was built in 1993.

The renovation is expected to be finished in November.

The library will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays during construction, but will be open normal hours on Thursdays through Saturdays.

