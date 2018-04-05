Sen. Rand Paul helps Ky. couple with gender reveal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. Rand Paul helps Ky. couple with gender reveal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple got a little star power for their gender reveal.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul stepped in to help Chelsea and John Morris of La Grange announce the news of their little girl.

The senator posed for a photo with a sign reading, "Honored to have the LIBERTY to introduce Robin Harper Morris."

When John Morris, a former Army captain, reached out to Paul's office, Communications Director Kelsey Cooper says they simply couldn't say no.

"Our office is usually known for helping with government issues, but every once in awhile, we get these sort of different requests," Cooper told WDRB by phone Thursday morning. "And this one definitely caught our eye. It was definitely special."

Chelsea Morris posted on Facebook that they expect to welcome their baby girl sometime in the next three months.

