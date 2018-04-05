Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in flood waters

COLUMBUS, In. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a missing southern Indiana man. 

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office say Keygan Matlock may have gone kayaking in the flood waters near Columbus, Indiana. 

Friends and family say they haven't heard from the 26-year-old since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.  Matlock told them about going kayaking along the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus. His kayak is missing from his home. 

Matlock is 5'8' tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was last known to be in the Tannehill Trailer Park area and may be wearing a bright yellow coat with a black and yellow stocking cap.  His kayak is blue, black and yellow. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

