'Disney on Ice' cast members visit kids at Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local children created works of art Thursday morning, alongside some special helpers.

"Disney on Ice, Follow Your Heart" is performing this weekend at the KFC Yum! Center.

Friday morning, some of the cast members visited The Home of the Innocents. "Anna," "Elsa" and others helped the kids decorate Disney on Ice-themed canvases.

Home of the Innocents provides thousands of children with emotional, physical and intellectual support.

"This is really special because some of these kids -- actually the majority of these kids -- are not able to go to Disney on Ice because of their complex medical needs, so bringing the characters here is an exciting treat for them," said Meredith Pack of the Home of the Innocents.

"Disney On Ice, Follow Your Heart" has performances at the KFC Yum! Center from April 5 to April 8.

