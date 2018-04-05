'Disney on Ice' cast members visit kids at Home of the Innocents

The rising water of the Ohio River is slowly overtaking part of Waterfront Park, and officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival is preparing for whatever Mother Nature will bring.

The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

Some officers have to tack on extra hours to keep 10 officers on each shift.

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

JeffBoat employee says he'll lose his 'livelihood' when southern Indiana plant shuts down

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

University of Louisville requires new president to live at Amelia Place mansion

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

"Disney On Ice, Follow Your Heart" has performances at the KFC Yum! Center from April 5 to April 8.

This morning, some of the cast members visited The Home of the Innocents. "Anna," "Elsa" and others helped the kids decorate Disney on Ice-themed canvases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local children created works of art Thursday morning, alongside some special helpers.

Friday morning, some of the cast members visited The Home of the Innocents. "Anna," "Elsa" and others helped the kids decorate Disney on Ice-themed canvases.

"This is really special because some of these kids -- actually the majority of these kids -- are not able to go to Disney on Ice because of their complex medical needs, so bringing the characters here is an exciting treat for them," said Meredith Pack of the Home of the Innocents.

