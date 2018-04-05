'Disney on Ice' cast members visit kids at Home of the Innocents

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.More >>
A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.More >>
Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.More >>
A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.More >>
Some officers have to tack on extra hours to keep 10 officers on each shift.More >>
Some officers have to tack on extra hours to keep 10 officers on each shift.More >>
The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.More >>
The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.More >>
The rising water of the Ohio River is slowly overtaking part of Waterfront Park, and officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival is preparing for whatever Mother Nature will bring.More >>
The rising water of the Ohio River is slowly overtaking part of Waterfront Park, and officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival is preparing for whatever Mother Nature will bring.More >>