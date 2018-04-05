US Surgeon general wants more people to carry naloxone to combat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Surgeon general wants more people to carry naloxone to combat opioid crisis

ATLANTA (AP) --  U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is recommending more people carry the overdose antidote naloxone. 

The nation's chief doctor says he is committed to increasing access to the opioid overdose antidote naloxone and bringing down the cost of the drug.

Speaking at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta on Thursday morning, Adams called on more Americans to carry naloxone, which is available over the counter in most states.

Adams says 95 percent of all insured Americans are covered to purchase naloxone, which can cost around $80 for one dose. For those who are uninsured, he says the antidote is available at little or no cost through local public health programs. He also wants more federal funds dedicated to increasing naloxone access.

Adams says it has been 13 years since a surgeon general last issued a public health advisory. The last one focused on prenatal alcohol exposure.

