Police looking for 2 men after St. Matthews business burglarized twice in less than 3 weeks

The St. Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the two men who broke into a St. Matthews business twice within a three-week period.More >>
The St. Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the two men who broke into a St. Matthews business twice within a three-week period.More >>
The raid came after undercover officers say they bought six pounds of meth from the suspects.More >>
The raid came after undercover officers say they bought six pounds of meth from the suspects.More >>
A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.More >>
A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.More >>
A Louisville family has won their fight to keep a killer behind bars.More >>
A Louisville family has won their fight to keep a killer behind bars.More >>
Police say Mark Thacker was arrested at his home on March 29.More >>
Police say Mark Thacker was arrested at his home on March 29.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.More >>
Police say 26-year-old Ever Reyes-Fuentes was a house guest visiting familyMore >>
Police say 26-year-old Ever Reyes-Fuentes was a house guest visiting familyMore >>
Police say an Indiana man used a camera attached to his sunglasses to record a young girl who was nude.More >>
Police say an Indiana man used a camera attached to his sunglasses to record a young girl who was nude.More >>