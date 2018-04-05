Police looking for 2 men after St. Matthews business burglarized twice in less than 3 weeks

This video surveillance image shows a man jumping over a counter at Paul's Food Mart during a break-in on March 12, 2018.

If you recognize the man shown in this surveillance photo, call St. Matthews Police.

Image captured from surveillance video shows a man suspected of breaking into Paul's Food Mart on Frankfort Avenue on Feb. 25, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two men who broke into a St. Matthews business twice within a three-week period.

According to police, the first break-in at Paul's Food Mart on Frankfort Avenue happened Feb. 25 around 5 a.m. Police say the business was burglarized a second time on March 12 a little after 1 a.m.

Video surveillance footage of the first break-in shows the suspect entering the business after breaking the glass in the front doors. Police say he took numerous cartons of cigarettes, several loose packs of cigarettes, a tray of Bic lighters and an unknown amount of cash from the register.

Police say that suspect was last seen driving a black or dark-colored Chevy SUV.

Video surveillance footage of the second incident shows the suspect breaking the glass in the front door. The video then shows an unknown male jumping over the front counter and taking cartons of cigarettes, a case of cigars and a display case full of knives.

Video shows the suspect possibly driving a Jeep Cherokee with a temporary license plate.

If you recognize the men pictured in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.

