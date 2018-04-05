Chuck E. Cheese's to offer monthly events for children with autism and other special needs

Chuck E. Cheese's pizzerias and arcades will begin offering regular monthly events focused on children with autism and other special needs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chuck E. Cheese's pizzerias and arcades will begin offering regular monthly events focused on children with autism and other special needs.

The company is advertising new "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," in which its locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of every month for special needs children and their families. The special events will offer reduced lighting and noise and specially trained staff, as well as food and games.

Chuck E. Cheese's says its working with the Center for Autism Related Disorders (CARD) to facilitate the event.

Due to the Easter holiday, this month's Sensory Sensitive Sunday will fall on April 8 for Kentucky stores.

Some Kentucky and Indiana locations will participate, including the Chuck E. Cheese's at 2030 South Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.

For participating locations, check out the PDF below:

