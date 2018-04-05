Chuck E. Cheese's to offer monthly events for children with auti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chuck E. Cheese's to offer monthly events for children with autism and other special needs

Posted: Updated:
Chuck E. Cheese's pizzerias and arcades will begin offering regular monthly events focused on children with autism and other special needs. Chuck E. Cheese's pizzerias and arcades will begin offering regular monthly events focused on children with autism and other special needs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chuck E. Cheese's pizzerias and arcades will begin offering regular monthly events focused on children with autism and other special needs.

The company is advertising new "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," in which its locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of every month for special needs children and their families. The special events will offer reduced lighting and noise and specially trained staff, as well as food and games.

Chuck E. Cheese's says its working with the Center for Autism Related Disorders (CARD) to facilitate the event.

Due to the Easter holiday, this month's Sensory Sensitive Sunday will fall on April 8 for Kentucky stores.

Some Kentucky and Indiana locations will participate, including the Chuck E. Cheese's at 2030 South Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.

For participating locations, check out the PDF below:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.