Kentucky woman arrested after children found living in roach-infested home

Tonya Hensley was arrested at a home in Madison County, Ky. on April 3, 2018. Photo courtesy WKYT.

MADISON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Police in Madison County, Kentucky, arrested a woman earlier this week after police found children living in a home filled with cockroaches.

Investigators were called to the home on Kentucky Highway 1016 in Madison County early on April 3 on reports of a domestic disturbance. They say 41-year-old Tonya Hensley had no idea where her 17-year-old son and three grandchildren were.

Officers searched the home and say they found cockroaches on the furniture and bedding, and the house smelled like urine.

Police later learned that Hensley's daughter had left with the younger children and the teen because she said her mother was drunk.

Hensley was arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor. The children were taken to a safe location.

