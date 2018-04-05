Organizers hoping snow won't affect Papa John's 10 Miler on Satu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Organizers hoping snow won't affect Papa John's 10 Miler on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers are keeping an eye on the weather this weekend for the Papa John's 10 Miler.

Race organizers are concerned about the forecast for snow Friday night into Saturday morning. 

"We have never had to schedule, reschedule, or cancel any of the runs -- any three of the runs in the series -- over 38 years," said Pru Radcliffe, manager of the Triple Crown of Running. "So traditionally, we don't want to, so that's the stubborn part of being a producer. But on the other hand, realistically we know that if there is ice or lightning, nobody is gonna come out and run."

As of now, the race is set to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 -- and organizers are hoping that won't change.

Officials say if anything does change, the decision will be made at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Participants will be notified via e-mail.

It's the final leg of the Louisville Triple Crowd of Running. Papa John's has sponsored the race for 18 years. It's the fifth largest 10-mile race in the country.

All of the money from the event is donated to the Crusade for Children.

Below is a look at the route for the race, as well as information on scheduled road closings:

