Organizers hoping snow won't affect Papa John's 10 Miler on Saturday

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

"We have never had to schedule, reschedule, or cancel any of the runs -- any three of the runs in the series -- over 38 years," said Race Manager Pru Radcliffe.

It's the final leg of the Louisville Triple Crowd of Running. Papa John's has sponsored the race for 18 years. Its the fifth largest 10-mile race in the country.

Organizers are keeping an eye on the weather this weekend for the Papa John's 10 Miler.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers are keeping an eye on the weather this weekend for the Papa John's 10 Miler.

Race organizers are concerned about the forecast for snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

"We have never had to schedule, reschedule, or cancel any of the runs -- any three of the runs in the series -- over 38 years," said Pru Radcliffe, manager of the Triple Crown of Running. "So traditionally, we don't want to, so that's the stubborn part of being a producer. But on the other hand, realistically we know that if there is ice or lightning, nobody is gonna come out and run."

As of now, the race is set to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 -- and organizers are hoping that won't change.

Officials say if anything does change, the decision will be made at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Participants will be notified via e-mail.

It's the final leg of the Louisville Triple Crowd of Running. Papa John's has sponsored the race for 18 years. It's the fifth largest 10-mile race in the country.

All of the money from the event is donated to the Crusade for Children.

Below is a look at the route for the race, as well as information on scheduled road closings:

