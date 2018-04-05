Rick Pitino doubts a future in college basketball in national ra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rick Pitino doubts a future in college basketball in national radio interview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino admitted Thursday it's probably not going to work out for him in college basketball.

Pitino went on the Dan Patrick Show show and said he has been in contact with one school about coaching, but it wasn't the right fit. He wouldn't say which school.

Pitino said he probably won't find another college basketball job, because it will take years for his legal case to shake out. 

He thinks in everything pertaining to his firing will come out in two years, and people will say "that guy was really railroaded out of the business." He said he thinks Louisville jumped the gun in firing him but added that he wouldn't believe in him if he were looking at the situation from the outside.

Pitino added that Thursday's interview would be his last. 

