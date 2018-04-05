SAY WHAT? Pair of goats rescued from beam of Pennsylvania bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of goats wandered off the farm and into a bad situation.

On Tuesday, the two farm animals wandered away and ended up stuck on a beam of a bridge in Pennsylvania.

Thankfully, crews spotted them and were able to save them. Pennsylvania Turnpike employees borrowed a crane from the Department of Transportation to get to the pair.

The goats managed to return home safely and ate some hay for lunch -- and the post about the rescue has gone viral, with more than 25,000 "likes."

