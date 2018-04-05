SAY WHAT? Pair of goats rescued from beam of Pennsylvania bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of goats wandered off the farm and into a bad situation.
On Tuesday, the two farm animals wandered away and ended up stuck on a beam of a bridge in Pennsylvania.
Thankfully, crews spotted them and were able to save them. Pennsylvania Turnpike employees borrowed a crane from the Department of Transportation to get to the pair.
The goats managed to return home safely and ate some hay for lunch -- and the post about the rescue has gone viral, with more than 25,000 "likes."
Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.