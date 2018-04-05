Ky. Farm Bureau CEO to become next Ky. State Fair Board presiden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Farm Bureau CEO to become next Ky. State Fair Board president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a succession of leaders over the past two years, The Kentucky State Fair Board has a new president. 

The Board named David S. Beck its next president on Thursday, filling a position that oversees the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The position has been vacant since last September.  

Beck, 63, has served as the CEO of the Kentucky Farm Bureau since 1994 and brings 40 years of agriculture and government affairs experience to the job. 

"Kentucky is thriving like never before, and I look forward to enhancing the properties and working with our partners to market and grow our business to attract even more national and international events," Beck said in a statement.

Beck grew up in Kentucky and is a graduate of Murray State University.  He began his career with Kentucky Farm Bureau in 1977 as an area field service director.

The Kentucky State Fair Board president job has been vacant since September 2017, when Jason Rittenberry resigned after less than a year on the job.  He had replaced Rip Rippetoe, who left the position in 2016 for a job in San Diego.  He replaced long-time Fair Board president Harold Workman. 

The Board will vote to officially approve Beck's contract at its April 26th meeting with a start date of July 1.

