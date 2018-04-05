Ky. Farm Bureau CEO to become next Ky. State Fair Board president

The coroner’s office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday evening.

Some officers have to tack on extra hours to keep 10 officers on each shift.

Authorities say 26-year-old Keygan Matlock was last seen Wednesday morning.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

JeffBoat employee says he'll lose his 'livelihood' when southern Indiana plant shuts down

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

University of Louisville requires new president to live at Amelia Place mansion

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

David S. Beck named the new president of the Kentucky State Fair Board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a succession of leaders over the past two years, The Kentucky State Fair Board has a new president.

The Board named David S. Beck its next president on Thursday, filling a position that oversees the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The position has been vacant since last September.

Beck, 63, has served as the CEO of the Kentucky Farm Bureau since 1994 and brings 40 years of agriculture and government affairs experience to the job.

"Kentucky is thriving like never before, and I look forward to enhancing the properties and working with our partners to market and grow our business to attract even more national and international events," Beck said in a statement.

Beck grew up in Kentucky and is a graduate of Murray State University. He began his career with Kentucky Farm Bureau in 1977 as an area field service director.

The Kentucky State Fair Board president job has been vacant since September 2017, when Jason Rittenberry resigned after less than a year on the job. He had replaced Rip Rippetoe, who left the position in 2016 for a job in San Diego. He replaced long-time Fair Board president Harold Workman.

The Board will vote to officially approve Beck's contract at its April 26th meeting with a start date of July 1.

