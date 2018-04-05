Ky. governor vetoes bill to make it easier for agencies to leave - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. governor vetoes bill to make it easier for agencies to leave state's troubled pension system

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky's Republican governor has vetoed a bill that would make it easier for agencies to leave the state's troubled retirement system.

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system. Bevin said that could potentially cost taxpayers up to $2 billion.

The bill also would have given relief to city and county governments facing increased pension payments. Bevin says he supports that part of the bill. He urged lawmakers to pass a bill with that language in it when they reconvene next week.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel, who sponsored the bill, said Bevin's concerns are valid but noted many agencies that need to leave the system don't have the money to make those payments.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.