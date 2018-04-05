New Albany dentist arrested after police say drugs found in car

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – A New Albany dentist is facing drug charges after Indiana State Police found a number of controlled substances in his vehicle.

David Lapsey, 57, was arrested on March 23 during a traffic stop by Indiana State Police in Clark County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lapsey was pulled over on Star Valley Way after running a stop sign. Troopers say they smelled marijuana coming from the car and then searched the vehicle.

Court documents say they found drugs that included Viagra, Adderall and Clonazepam.

“With anyone who works in the medical profession, I think it’s very important that those individuals abide by the strict adherence to all the laws that relate to controlled substances,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Documents say Lapsey’s passenger, Amber Lewellen, admitted to eating marijuana that was located in the car. Troopers say they found more marijuana in the car anyway.

Lapsey faces eight counts of possession of controlled substance.

