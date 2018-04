Police searching for teen missing from Bullitt County since January

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Ky. governor vetoes bill to make it easier for agencies to leave state's troubled pension system

Authorities say 26-year-old Keygan Matlock was last seen Wednesday morning.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

JeffBoat employee says he'll lose his 'livelihood' when southern Indiana plant shuts down

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

University of Louisville requires new president to live at Amelia Place mansion

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

Lynnlee A. Taylor, 16, was last seen on January 17, 2018. (Photo source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bullitt County are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing nearly three months.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Lynnlee A. Taylor has been missing since Jan. 17.

Police say Taylor is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

She is believed to be in the Louisville Metro Area.

If you have seen Taylor or think you may know where she is, you're asked to the call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-955-7804 or contact Bullitt County Central Dispatch at 502-543-7074.

