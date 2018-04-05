Police searching for teen missing from Bullitt County since Janu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for teen missing from Bullitt County since January

Posted: Updated:
Lynnlee A. Taylor, 16, was last seen on January 17, 2018. (Photo source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office) Lynnlee A. Taylor, 16, was last seen on January 17, 2018. (Photo source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bullitt County are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing nearly three months.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Lynnlee A. Taylor has been missing since Jan. 17.

Police say Taylor is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. 

She is believed to be in the Louisville Metro Area. 

If you have seen Taylor or think you may know where she is, you're asked to the call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-955-7804 or contact Bullitt County Central Dispatch at 502-543-7074. 

