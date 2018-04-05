Forum on Medicaid changes designed to help navigate the confusion of this summer's overhaul

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Medicaid program is set to undergo a major overhaul starting July 1, and state officials are now criss-crossing the state to prepare for the launch.

Under Kentucky’s new program, the first of its kind in the nation, thousands of able-bodied Medicaid recipients will be charged small monthly premiums. They will also be required to do what the state calls "community engagement" to earn some of their benefits. The requirements include volunteer work, classes, job training and preventive care.

Kentucky HEALTH held a forum in Louisville on Thursday to assist those who work directly with Medicaid recipients. Kristi Putnam is manage of the program, responsible for making sure the new Medicaid 1115 waiver plan launched by Gov. Matt Bevin actually works.

“We wanted to have an opportunity to get some additional feedback, to provide the update about where we are as far as implementation goes,” Putnam said.

There is a growing list of recipients who will be exempt from the work requirement, including those with small children and those considered “medically frail.”

Joy Wickens with Passport Health said she came to the forum so she can help her Medicaid clients navigate the confusion.

“(I wanted to) find out how I can help members not to lose their coverage or to make sure they do what they need to do not lose their coverage,” Wickens said.

Putnam said the ultimate goal is better health for Kentuckians, as well as for the state budget as more people move from Medicaid to private insurance.

“That would mean people are employed, that would mean people have more economic stability, that would mean a broader tax base for the state,” she said.

The forums, which are being held across the state, serve to help make sure those who need Medicaid are still able to get it.

“Every time we meet with a group, we come away an understanding of how we can make sure someone doesn't fall through the cracks,” Putnam said.

The list of upcoming Kentucky HEALTH forums is available here.

The program is moving toward launch despite the fact that fifteen Kentuckians have filed a federal lawsuit to try and block it. The Bevin administration has filed a counter suit.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.