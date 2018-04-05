Riverside businesses experiencing déjà vu as Ohio River rises again

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

"We're all pretty exhausted from all this," said Paul Masterson, co-owner of Captain's Quarters. "We've got quite a love-hate relationship with the river, and she's definitely testing our relationship this year."

As the Ohio River rises again, more rain is like a punch in the gut for some riverfront restaurant owners still drowning in flood repairs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River rises again, more rain is like a punch in the gut for some riverfront restaurant owners still drowning in flood repairs.

It's the worst case of déjà vu for Stacey Youngs-McDaniel, the manager of Harrods Creek Tavern. Six weeks ago, flooding washed out the tavern, with water reaching seven feet high in the bar. Now, on the eve of the restaurant's reopening, the Ohio River is again knocking at the backdoor.

"[It's] just a terrified feeling all around, because this is everybody's livelihood," Youngs-McDaniel. "It's a really sick feeling."

At Cunningham's Creekside, decks, patios and docks were all back underwater Thursday afternoon.

"Last week, we thought we were just about ready to open," Owner Brent George said. "The water was in its banks, and we were thoroughly in cleanup mode."

With the race to repair taking a bit longer than expected, George pushed Cunningham's re-launch to next week, hoping the water won't rise any more.

"It's the elephant in the room," he said.

Further downstream, a giant sign off River Road tells all who pass that Captain's Quarters has reopened. As they walk in the door, customers are greeted by a video showing how high the water rose. In one picture, co-owner Paul Matserson's nephew is seen floating in a canoe in what would normally be the dinning room.

"We're all pretty exhausted from all this," Masterson said. "We've got quite a love-hate relationship with the river, and she's definitely testing our relationship this year."

Behind the restaurant, three patios are back under the gushing Ohio River, and the outdoor seating for about 200 people is submerged. Yet the biggest concern is the parking lot out front.

"If we get another foot-and-a-half of water, then the road will be completely cut off," Masterson said. "Once it gets over the road, then we're out of business."

All of the riverside businesses know their "breaking point," the dreaded flood stage where water races into their buildings and owners will be forced to close.. For Masterson, it's 26 feet. For George, it's 27 feet. And for Youngs-McDaniel, it's 30 feet. Thursday's forecast had the river cresting around 24 feet, so the owners remain cautiously optimistic.

Nevertheless, Cunningham's and Harrods Creek Tavern have rebuilt in a different way following the February flooding event. The tavern now has cement floors, concrete bar tops and a wood paneling that's easily removed. Cunningham will also have removable counter tops and all heavy equipment on rollers, an effort to make flooding an easier and faster to fix. Between the three riverfront restaurants, more than 100 people were out of work when flooding forced the doors to close.

"It's the river you pay for, the lifestyle, one way or another," Youngs-McDaniel said. "But we're going to be ready to go the next time."

Harrod's Creek Tavern is opening at 2 p.m. on April 6.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.