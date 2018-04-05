New Albany Little League preps for inaugural games at new fields, hoping to dodge potential snow

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Ky. governor vetoes bill to make it easier for agencies to leave state's troubled pension system

Authorities say 26-year-old Keygan Matlock was last seen Wednesday morning.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

JeffBoat employee says he'll lose his 'livelihood' when southern Indiana plant shuts down

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

University of Louisville requires new president to live at Amelia Place mansion

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The green grass and fresh dirt of the New Albany Little League's new fields are part of a venue the kids from "The Sandlot" could've only dreamed of.

The move to Baptist Health Fields off Charlestown Road is are long overdue.

"We were 65 years in a facility and that was real close to a roadway that had two little fields for the baseball side," said New Albany Little League President, Justin Endres. "The girl's on the softball side were separated."

Seven new fields, batting cages, electronic scoreboards and a nice concession stand will bring everyone together.

"We've got a nice facility, and people are excited to play on it," Endres said.

Getting to this point was a lot of hard work. Baptist Health chipped in $2 million. Another $1 million had to be raised privately. New Albany Little League did it, but they're not home free just yet. The weather is now posing a threat to opening day.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed, but the forecast for Saturday does not look promising," Endres said.

Unless drastic changes happen, the opening ceremonies Saturday morning, and inaugural games through the afternoon might be off.

"We won't play if it's less than 40 degrees," Endres said. "We might play if it's right around there, and it's going to warm up."

There's a reason we call baseball players "the boys of summer," but the wait for the seasonal weather is just taking a little longer this year.

"We're hoping for the best, and we'll play whenever mother nature lets us play," Endres said.

