New Albany Little League preps for inaugural games at new fields, hoping to dodge potential snow

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The green grass and fresh dirt of the New Albany Little League's new fields are part of a venue the kids from "The Sandlot" could've only dreamed of.

The move to Baptist Health Fields off Charlestown Road is are long overdue.

"We were 65 years in a facility and that was real close to a roadway that had two little fields for the baseball side," said New Albany Little League President, Justin Endres. "The girl's on the softball side were separated."

Seven new fields, batting cages, electronic scoreboards and a nice concession stand will bring everyone together.

"We've got a nice facility, and people are excited to play on it," Endres said.

Getting to this point was a lot of hard work. Baptist Health chipped in $2 million. Another $1 million had to be raised privately. New Albany Little League did it, but they're not home free just yet. The weather is now posing a threat to opening day.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed, but the forecast for Saturday does not look promising," Endres said.

Unless drastic changes happen, the opening ceremonies Saturday morning, and inaugural games through the afternoon might be off.

"We won't play if it's less than 40 degrees," Endres said. "We might play if it's right around there, and it's going to warm up."

There's a reason we call baseball players "the boys of summer," but the wait for the seasonal weather is just taking a little longer this year. 

"We're hoping for the best, and we'll play whenever mother nature lets us play," Endres said.

